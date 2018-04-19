Labour Councillor missing her "goal"

Labour Councillor in Dunston Hill and Whickham East, Allison Thompson, has announced in her election leaflet that her "goal is to give the people of our community a voice on Gateshead Council." After 14 years on Gateshead Council, I'm not yet sure she has managed to score that goal. I've only heard her speak twice at full council meetings, an average rate of once every seven years.
In January she had put in objections to a planning application for a chippie to open for longer hours. Allison the Chip Snatcher asked to speak at the planning committee, no doubt "to give the people of our community a voice" and persuade members to bin the longer opening hours. Alas, there was no sign of Allison at the meeting and no apology for absence. The application was approved.
Meanwhile, the Council's website now gives details of councillors' attendance at meetings. Since October, Allison's attendance was expected at 13 meetings. She attended 3. That's one every two months, an attendance rate of 23%.
Not exactly a strong voice for the community.....
