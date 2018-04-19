Thursday, April 19, 2018
In the Daily Star
It appears I am in the Daily Star today, quoted about the £5000 food bill for Labour Council Leader Martin Gannon. Martin successfully managed to turn Gateshead Council into a personal version of his very own food bank by claiming for lunches from 2014-17. It turns out that over those three years, over half the subsistence claims were made by Martin. He ate just over half the budget.
The last time I was in the Daily Star was on Friday 13th March 1992. My Conservative opponent in Hexham constituency, Alan Amos MP, had just been arrested with another man on Hampstead Heath. Two days later, he was replaced by another candidate and my being gay was suddenly an issue right at the start of the general election campaign. So I came out and got enormous coverage for a story that nowadays no one in the media would bother with.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment