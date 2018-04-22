Sunday, April 22, 2018
Tackling the motorcycle menace in Marley Hill
One of the meetings I had this week was with highways officers and I took the opportunity to raise the on-going battle over the use of the area to the south of Marley Hill and Byermoor villages for illegal, off-road motorcycling. We are working with police and the council to tackle this and I'm pleased to report that the next action is to place signs (see above) around the site, the content of which speaks for itself.
I was recently in Byermoor on a Sunday morning to look at flytipping and while I was there, the police arrived to do one of their spot checks to look out for illegal motorcycling activity. The owner of the site has also been told by Gateshead Council to take action to stop the use of his land for this activity.
We hope this will lead to a successful conclusion of this issue.
