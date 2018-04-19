About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Peter Angus RIP
I discovered on Saturday morning that Peter Angus, former Lib Dem Councillor in Castle Morpeth, had died. Peter was a friend of mine who provided me and David with our first home, 32 years ago. We lived in his house while we bought our first home in Swalwell.
Sadly, Peter was an alcoholic and his illness eventually caught up with him. He passed away last month. The funeral is at 1.45pm on Friday 4th May at Cowpen Crematorium in Blyth.
