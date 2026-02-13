Yesterday I wrote about two Reform defections in the North East. In Sunderland, the entire Reform group (consisting of one person) parted company from Reform. And Durham County Council saw a Reform Councillor go independent. Well, another day and another Reform defection. Councillor Nick Brown has cut his ties with Reform Ltd. and has gone independent.
Cllr Brown helpfully sent his views to the Reform Council Leader Andrew Husband in a letter which contained a few home truths about the operation of Reform in Durham. Apparently, the Reform Council leadership treat their councillors with "very serious disdain" and they "refuse to engage in any meaningful dialogue, instead choosing to insult and belittle them."
This two day saga of Reform defections is not the first time the Farage Ltd party has lost members. The tally for losses and resignations now stands at six in the nine months since Reform won control of the council last year. So approximately a tenth of the Reform Group has now been lost. Ferrets in a sack is a description that springs to mind.
