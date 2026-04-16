Reform's attack on Lib Dems in Gateshead

Reform are circulating a leaflet in Gateshead which is packed full of attacks on the Lib Dems. With the meltdown of Labour, Reform's leaflet shows just how much the local elections in Gateshead have become a two horse race between Lib Dems and Reform. In their leaflet, Reform attack Lib Dems for being focused on local issues.
"Like other wards, in Low Fell they [the Lib Dems] 'focus' on minor local issues rather than what really matters," claims Reform. I guess Reform have not realised this is a LOCAL election. But Reform clearly believe fixing potholes, emptying bins, providing care for the elderly, tackling flytipping and so on are "minor" and of no consequence. But the issues Reform normally shout about - stopping the boats - is nothing to do with local government.
Among the other attacks on the Lib Dems was one about Southwark Council in which they claim "enforcement of a catastrophic roads policy leading to gridlock. The problem with this statement is that Southwark is currently run by Labour, not the Lib Dems. Oooops!
No comments:
Post a Comment