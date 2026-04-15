Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Don't ring us....
Our thanks to Hope Not Hate for this slide and the revelations about the history of Mike Porritt's business activities. Who is he? He's one of the Reform candidates in Whickham South and Sunniside ward of Gateshead Council. Back in 2007, Mr Porritt's car supermarket, "carshock" collapsed and he was forced into bankruptcy. Now, Mr Porritt is offering his business experience to run Gateshead Council. I'm sure Gateshead's finance officers will not be in a hurry to take up Mr Porritt's kind offer. More a case of "don't ring us..."
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment