Doing my bit at Whickham Church Green

On Sunday I had an early start. I was up before 6am as we had a team of sheep shearers arriving at our farm at 6.30am to shear our sheep. We were finished by 9am at which point I headed to Church Green in Whickham to help strip out the flowerbeds and remove the garden waste. When I arrived, I found most of the stripping had been done. So I loaded up my pickup with sacks of garden waste and took them to the farm where they will be made into compost. The beds themselves will be planted up by volunteers shortly.
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