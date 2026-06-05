Pride inside instead

One of Reform's first decisions on taking control of Gateshead Council was to ban the flying of the Pride flag. This was expected. Reform council groups are known for the robotic way they take their instructions from their party HQ. Most other ruling Reform groups banned the flag. We weren't however, going to accept this lying down. If we can't have the flag flying outside the Civic Centre, we would have it inside instead. To be more precise, we flew the flag in the council chamber after the council meeting yesterday. All three opposition parties - Lib Dems, Labour and Greens - took part in the flag waving. No one from Reform joined us!
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