Give us a sign!

The Conservatives managed to field 14 candidates for the 66 vacancies on Gateshead Council in May. The normal pattern of campaigning in Gateshead for the Conservatives is to field candidates who would have no campaign literature. Paperless, rather than paper, candidate. So you have to credit Mr Flux for his current campaign. Yes, we have one of those rarest of items - a Conservative leaflet. The page one header is a shade of red. Is this an attempt to appeal to Labour voters in this former Labour stronghold (Labour lost all 3 of the seats in High Fell in May, having previously held the ward for 52 years?
On the back page, Mr Flux has switched to green for his headline. Is this perhaps an attempt to appeal to Green voters? What is missing from the leaflet is any Conservative blue! Indeed, the word "Conservative" appears only twice in the leaflet, and one of those mentions is the small print!
Nevertheless, Mr Flux has brought forward a new campaign idea. He has promised to call round to clean street signs. Armed with washing up and warm water, Mr Flux will respond to calls from residents concerned their street sign needs a wash and blow dry. As far as campaign techniques go, it's original but I can't see it catching on! It's likely to be thrown out, along with the rest of the bath water!
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