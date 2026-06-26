What's he got?

Right, so Andy Burnham is elected to Parliament and, assuming there are no unforeseen circumstances, he will be Prime Minister by mid-July. There will be a coronation for King Andy as Labour are unable to find anyone within the 410 Labour MPs elected at the last general election capable of taking on the prime ministerial role. Remember however that a coronation may not be a good thing. Labour had one in 2007 when Blair retired and Gordon Brown took over. It was downhill from then onwards. The same danger lurks now. Without a thorough debate within Labour, no one really knows what Burnham will do in government. Furthermore, once appointed as PM, Burnham will face the same problems as Starmer with the same resources. Just because Starmer is kicked out doesn't mean the going gets easier.
My final point about Burnham is, what has he got that puts him above all others in Labour? When he was in the Blair/Brown government, he was not a stand-out figure. He was mediocre and followed the then Labour government policy of privatising health services. He was also beaten twice in Labour leadership elections. Something better is needed.
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