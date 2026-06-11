Moving on from Whickham South and Sunniside

My recent prediction that Lindsay Atkinson would be the Reform candidate for the High Fell by-election in Gateshead turned out to be spot on. Mr Atkinson stood in my ward in the local elections last month. He came fifth, about 600 votes behind Jonathan Mohammed, my ward colleague. Jonathan was elected as the 3rd councillor in Whickham South and Sunniside. (Marilynn Ord was first and I was second.) So for Mr Atkinson, May's result was a disappointment. Nevertheless, the resignation of a Reform councillor in High Fell (after a whopping 11 days in the job) opened up the opportunity to fight again for a seat on the council. Were Mr Atkinson to be elected, let's hope his attendance will be a bit better than that of another High Fell Reform Councillor Sidney Laws who, according to Gateshead Council's website, has yet to attend a meeting. Indeed, the council doesn't even have a photo of this person.
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