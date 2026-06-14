High Fell by-election leaflet watch (2)

In the last few weeks, since the by-election was called in High Fell in Gateshead, residents of the ward must be feeling that they have received more leaflets than in the previous 25 years! And not only have the Conservatives produced a leaflet, out pops a second one.
Conservative candidate Mr Flux reports in this latest edition that he is still cleaning road signs. But what is of more interest is his attempt to be the rainbow warrior of Gateshead. Yet again, Mr Flux has used another party's colour on his leaflet. Last time Labour and the Greens found their colours all over the first Conservative leaflet. Now, it is the turn of the Lib Dems to find Mr Flux is exhibiting their colours. But, amazingly, there is a splash of Tory blue as well. Wonders never cease!
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