Friday, July 24, 2026
Welcome aboard
Gateshead full council meeting was held last week. Quietly slipping in under the radar was Reform Councillor, Lindsay Atkinson. He was the winner of the High Fell by-election caused by the Reform councillor, elected in May, lasting only 11 days in the job. Atkinson's win went unobserved by Full Council. No mention by the Leader or Mayor. No opportunity for Reform to celebrate their majority of 5. What was also of interest at the meeting was the appearance of Reform Councillor Sydney Laws who had not attended any previous meetings and some were beginning to wonder if he would ever be seen at council meetings. Now we can rest assured that he will be taking an active role in the Council.........we hope.
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