Reform hold High Fell by 5 votes

The High Fell by-election in Gateshead is a hold for Reform. The results have just come through and, after a recount, Reform clung on by just 5 votes. The overall results are:
- Reform 564
- Labour 559
- Lib Dem 98
- Conservative 79
- Green 71
- TUSC 36
High Fell was previously a strong Labour ward. It had been Labour throughout the entire existence of Gateshead Council. Reform took all 3 seats in May. One of the Reform councillors resigned after 11 days (hence the by-election). Another is yet to attend a single meeting since his election. Labour came close, very close, but not close enough to winning it back. I suspect Labour will feel the most dejected by the result.
The battle for 3rd place was won by the Lib Dems. We climbed from 4th to 3rd. The Greens dropped from 3rd to 5th. The Tory candidate put out leaflets in other party colours and failed to get noticed.
So congratulations to the new Reform Councillor Lindsay Atkinson who I beat very comfortably in May in Whickham South and Sunniside ward. Let's hope he lasts a bit longer than his predecessor.
No comments:
Post a Comment