People have spent 6,281,088 minutes viewing my videos since mid 2012 when this statistic was first recorded. This works out at approximately 6,250 days. Not bad!
Tuesday, September 05, 2017
5 million YouTube viewings
A new milestone reached on my YouTube account: my videos have now been viewed 5 million times (5,025,276 to be precise). Over the past 11 years of making videos, I've posted 1,128 to YouTube. The most viewed is "Inside a former Soviet Secret submarine base", filmed in Balaklava in the Crimea, then part of the Ukraine and since stolen by the Russians. Viewing figures are 291,246. "View from the London Eye" is 2nd on 249,677. 3rd is my top performing foodie video, "How to dry tomatoes" at 223,938.
