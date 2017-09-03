Sunday, September 03, 2017
Thank you Colin
Colin Douglas is to stand down as chairman of the Sunniside History Society at the AGM this Tuesday. He has been chairman of the Society for 15 years and has steered it to be one of the most successful local history organisations in the area. Sadly, Colin's health has not been too good recently, therefore contributing to his decision to retire. We had our last executive with him in the chair on Thursday. The new chairman will be announced at the AGM, Sunniside Club, Tuesday 5th September.
I wish Colin all the best in his retirement and for a speedy recovery and thank him for his many years of hard work.
