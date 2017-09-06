Wednesday, September 06, 2017
The North East goes AWOL
One of my arguments for accepting the government's devolution offer to the North East was to ensure the region had a strong political voice that could speak for our area. I am no fan of elected mayors but I like my home area being emasculated even less. Thanks to Labour's tantrum and dummy-spitting activities that resulted in the North East being left behind with no devolution settlement, our region had no representation at all at a meeting last week of northern mayors and the Chancellor. To be at the top table, a region needed a mayor. Labour in the North East has ensured that not only were we not at the top table, we weren't even in the building. Well done Labur, that's another fine mess you've gotten us into.
