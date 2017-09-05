Tuesday, September 05, 2017
New chairman of Sunniside History Society
Tonight I was elected as the new chairman of Sunniside History Society at the AGM in Sunniside Club. About 70 members were present. I am taking over from Colin Douglas who held the position for the past 15 years but stood down due to health reasons. It will be a challenge to keep up the momentum that Colin gave the society but I am ready for it.
The society meets at 7.30pm on the first Tuesday of every month. Our next will be on 3rd October when the speaker will be from Beamish Museum talking about the new developments at Beamish Museum.
