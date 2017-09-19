Tuesday, September 19, 2017
The best lunch at conference
The British Association for Shooting and Conservation normally, in my humble opinion, put on the best lunch at conference, and this year was no different. My reason for attending, should you choose to believe me, is that I have an interest in shooting. I don't take part in the activity myself, but in my world of self-sufficiency, I trade with people who do go shooting and fishing. They provide me with game which I pay for with jars of preserves, eggs etc.
So it seemed perfectly reasonable that I should attend the BASC meeting.And of course the good food was appreciated!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment