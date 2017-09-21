Chase Park reopening this weekend

Major renovation work on Whickham's historic Chase Park has now been completed. To celebrate the £1 million refurbishment, Friends of Chase Park are holding a re-opening event on Saturday, 23rd September, from 11am to 3pm.
The Mayor of Gateshead, Cllr Pauline Dillon, will lead the re-opening ceremony. There will be lot of entertainment, activities and a fair.
Everyone is welcome to join in the celebrations.
The renovation of the Park was the result of the Friends of Chase Park's campaign to restore it to its former glory. A partnership of the Friends and Gateshead Council saw a successful bid for £1 million made to the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Big Lottery Fund. The work was carried out during 2017 and includes:
•Restoration of the listed windmill, entrance gates, paths and ornamental garden
•Replanting of flower beds and trees
•Remodelling and enhancement of the toddler play area
•Resurfacing of the tennis courts and new table tennis installed
•New junior play area and skateboard park
•Outdoor gym/trim trail
•Development of community garden
•New benches, signs and interpretations of heritage points of interest.
I'll be there with a couple of my goats (Pinkie and Coal) to promote my self-sufficiency project and to sell preserves.
