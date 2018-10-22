Monday, October 22, 2018
Conspiracy theories and the problem of thriving bees
In Gateshead a bunch of conspiracy theorists are convinced that non-existent 5G technology allegedly installed in lampposts are exterminating all insects and small birds while causing mass nosebleeds, cancer and death. They allege that the 5G technology (which does not exist in Gateshead) has been installed as part of a secret deal between Labour run Gateshead Council and the Conservative government to test a weapon system on the people of the area. And for good measure they argue that the Council has set up a funeral business to cash in on the extra deaths they claim will result from the alleged 5G technology. As far as conspiracy theories goes, this one has to be there near the top.
However, the conspiracy theorists claim that all my bees have died! They even tried to make this part of their case against an injunction sought by the Council against one of their ring leaders who has intimidated and harassed councillors (myself included) and council staff in their campaign against 5G. So, to help them in their journey back to the real world, I filmed the video above which shows my bees thriving, even in the middle of October, a month not well known for ideal foraging for bees.
And while I have had quite a few abusive message from the conspiracy theorists, none of them have yet responded to this video. I wonder why.
Meanwhile, I am pleased to report that Sunny, the goat that appeared in the video, is back in excellent health.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment