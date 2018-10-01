Monday, October 01, 2018
Sunniside Methodist Hall revamp
Sunniside Methodist Hall has been undergoing a revamp recently and more work is due over the coming months. I was invited to the hall on Friday to look over the improvements but also talk about possible uses by the local community. I had already had some discussions in the summer about possible uses of the hall and had raised this issue in our ward meeting with the Leader of the Council. This resulted in the Older People's Assembly agreeing to put on some activities in the hall.
We have agreed to include information about the hall in our next Focus, due shortly, so hopefully this will result in some increased interest in using the hall.
