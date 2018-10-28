Sunday, October 28, 2018
Delivering in Dunston
On Friday, I delivered 220 Focuses in Dunston Hill, one of our target wards which Labour are defending in May 2019 (in May this year we won with a majority of around 600). The Focus led on the issue of Labour's plans for 582 executive homes on Whickham Highway. Other stories included the closure of Dunston Hill Hospital and the Dunston health centre.
The Focus included the petition we are running against the housing plans. Yesterday morning we received the first of the replies by post.
