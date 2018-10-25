Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Gateshead Lib Dem members' email newsletter
Earlier this week I published the latest Lib Dem members' email newsletter. It covered the People's Vote rally and the action day we have in Low Fell on Saturday.
You can view it on this link.
