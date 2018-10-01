About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Monday, October 01, 2018
Getting ready for the big print runs
We took delivery of half a tonne of A3 paper last week. The Gateshead Lib Dem land rover fleet (2 vehicles!) was put into action to transfer the paper from Cllr John McClurey's shop in Newcastle to the Lib Dem office in Consett. Excellent exercise as there were also 24 steps to climb to get to the office door!
With all that paper, expect lots of Focuses over the next few months. The first was printed and delivered in Ryton on Saturday.
