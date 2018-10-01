Sunniside History Society plans

Last week I had a meeting of Sunniside History Society executive to map out our plans for the year ahead. I went along with a number of ideas:
- creating a map of the area before man - in other words, what the natural landscape looked like before man arrived in the area thousands of years ago.
- setting up some walks in the area with supporting literature highlighting the historical assets of the area.
- collecting people's memories of the area to produce a dvd.
All the plans were adopted and we hope to be working with local schools on these projects.
No comments:
Post a Comment