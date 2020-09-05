I am rather enjoying meeting on Zoom. In the past few weeks I've been able to attend more conferences and training events than I normally would because they have been online. I've been very busy with the smallholding so being able to pop back home for a meeting in between feeding the sheep and mucking out henhouses has been very helpful. Today, I attended the ALDC conference. It is raare for me to do so simply because it is often on the first day of autumn conference - and the first day for me is normally lost to travelling.
So hopefully, the party will continue to have Zoom meetings. Meanwhile, I also hope that Gateshead Council will continue after November to hold meetings online.
Anyway, a good conference today and a good speech by new leader Ed Davey. He can drop the "Acting" bit from his previous title. He's the real thing now!
