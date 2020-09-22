Do you feel you have been suitably buttered up?

I can see it coming in our direction - like an out-of-control juggernaut crashing through every obstacle on the road. The tougher pandemic restrictions are on their way and the nation has been subject to leaks, plans, proposals, warnings and so on about the rising incidents of positive coronavirus tests. We have less than an hour and a half to go before the actual restrictions are announced. We are already seeing the government calling on people to work from home wherever possible. I thought it was a mistake (from an environmental point of view) to encourage people to go back into the office and I miss no opportunity to raise the damage to the environment, the economy and people's mental and physical health of congestion and vehicle pollution. If we are able to cut out unnecessary travel, all the better.
Anyway, the announcements will be made shortly. So put on your facemasks and keep your social distance because things are about to get tougher.
