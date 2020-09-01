Jonathan Wallace
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
eFocus edition 140
We published another edition of eFocus for the NE16 and NE11 area over the weekend. It covers:
Chase Park survey
museums and galleries starting to reopen
modest rise in Gateshead coronavirus positive cases
Whickham Library 2nd hand book sale
Dunston gym reopens
Ed Davey chosen as new Leader
3 billy goats gruff
You can read eFocus on this link.
Jonathan Wallace
11:45 AM
