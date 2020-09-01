Tuesday, September 01, 2020

eFocus edition 140

We published another edition of eFocus for the NE16 and NE11 area over the weekend. It covers:
  • Chase Park survey
  • museums and galleries starting to reopen
  • modest rise in Gateshead coronavirus positive cases
  • Whickham Library 2nd hand book sale
  • Dunston gym reopens
  • Ed Davey chosen as new Leader
  • 3 billy goats gruff
