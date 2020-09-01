Ed Davey elected leader

A rather busy week doing farming and self-sufficiency activities for this is a bit late - I am very pleased to see Ed Davey elected as new Lib Dem leader. I've known Ed since 2002 when I was working for the party on policy and I was allocated to the Parliamentary team around him. Key for me, then and now, is the green agenda and I am confident Ed's experience will be put to great use to move forward the environment debate.
In the short to medium term, times will be challenging for the Lib Dems nationally. There will be no quick fixes and the road ahead is bumpy and full of potholes and delays, Nevertheless, we need to take the journey to recovery and with Ed at the driving wheel, I am optimistic about our Lib Dem future.
The photo above was taken at the March 2019 Lib Dem spring conference.
