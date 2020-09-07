I've just finished my first corporate resources scrutiny committee since January. It was held online and much of the discussion was about what we have learnt from the lockdown in terms of how the council operates. I strongly pushed for the council to offer as a right where appropriate the opportunity for council staff to work from home. I argued that it will help with mental and physical health and with protecting the environment (cutting congestion and emissions). Officers responded positively as indeed I'm pleased to say did the committee chair John Eagle.
Monday, September 07, 2020
Corporate resources online
