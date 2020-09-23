Gender Reform and Gateshead Labour

Gender recognition reform is urgently needed to end discrimination against transgender and non-binary people. Sadly, the Conservatives have abandoned reform. While Lib Dems and Labour support reform nationally, there is a significant number of Labour councillors in Gateshead who are with the Conservatives on this issue and oppose reform. They must be rubbing their hands with glee with what the government has done.
You can read all about how the parties view the issue on this link.
