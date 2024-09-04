4 candidates in battle for Whickham North

Nominations for the Whickham North and Swalwell by-election closed at 4pm today. There are 4 candidates in the running - Labour, Conservatives, Greens and Lib Dems. Susan Craig is the Lib Dem candidate. Missing from the line up are Reform. Their absence was a bit of a surprise given they fielded a candidate in the Bridges by-election who, ironically, lives in Whickham North!
The absence of Reform has forced me to think again about the possible outcomes. I previously said that Labour dropping to third behind Reform was a possibility. Obviously not any more but the Greens' impact on the Labour vote may be something to keep an eye on. And will there be a Conservative revival? I think this is unlikely at the moment.
So saddle up for yet another electoral contest in Gateshead. By the time the by-election is held (24th October) we will have been in election campaigning mode for nearly 10 full months in 2024.
