Conference photos

Lib Dem conference ended yesterday and so I headed north to get home. Here are some of the photos I took during my stay in Brighton.
Ed Davey's speech on Tuesday with the MPs seated behind him on the podium. It almost took as long as the speech just to get them all into the allocated places. That's what comes of having 72 MPs!
Nothing political about this but the sunset over Brighton on Sunday was quite stunning.
I wasn't the only person from Gateshead to attend conference. Jamie Rickelton was there as well, doing the job of a conference steward.
Me outside the Grand on Sunday evening, having just arrived at conference.
That's it folks!
No comments:
Post a Comment