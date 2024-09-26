Conspiracy theorists at the Civic Centre

Gateshead has had more than its fair share of conspiracy theorists in recent years. The borough is home to the crackpot claim that street lights are fitted with 5G and are part of a "kill grid" designed to kill everyone. It seems not to have worked. We are still here! As are the conspiracy theorists pedaling other wacky claims. Many of them cheated the street light death rays to get to the Civic Centre for a demonstration last week. Anti-vaxers, haters of mainstream media, fluoride conspiracists and so on. I wonder if there were any attendees who believed other conspiracy theorists are actually part of a bigger conspiracy against the people! Now that would be funny!
