Conference moves on to Harrogate

Brighton Lib Dem conference is behind us and so we now look ahead to next year. I haven't heard anything about the venue for Autumn but in Spring, we are heading to Harrogate. I am a bit disappointed that we are not in York, a city that is only an hour away by train for me. I also love the history of York and often use conference in the city as an opportunity to explore it. Nevertheless, Harrogate is a town with which I have some affinity. I worked there for Harrogate MP Phil Willis in 1997 for 6 months. We can also celebrate holding conference in Harrogate because it again has a Lib Dem MP. Tom Gordon picked up the seat from the Conservatives in July with a sturdy majority of over 8,000. Interestingly, Labour came 4th in July.
We can only dream of conference coming to Gateshead. Though the Glass House (formerly The Sage) hosted spring conference in 2012, the long awaited convention centre, which could host the bigger autumn conference, is still just a cleared site with not even a brick having been laid.
