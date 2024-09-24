"All hope has gone" as Labour councillor goes independent

Yesterday brought news that Jane McCoid, Labour Councillor for Lamesley in Gateshead, has resigned from Labour and gone independent. The change does not alter the balance on the Council (Labour 47, Lib Dem 17, Independent 1 and 1 vacancy in a Lib Dem held seat). What was of more interest is the reasoning for her leaving Labour.
She joined Labour "when there was hope, and in my eyes all hope has gone." Labour's decision to axe the winter fuel allowance for most pensioners came in for heavy criticism. She described it as "an attack on vulnerable people". She was also critical of the decision to keep the 2-child benefit cap, the removal of which "would help to lift children and their families out of poverty." Meanwhile, Starmer's acceptance of freebie clothes did not go down well, at a time when some parents are struggling to cloth their children.
There have not been many resignations and defections during my 37 years on Gateshead Council. Normally, when they do happen, it often becomes apparent that the cause of the resignation boils down to personal rather than political issues. I get the impression this is not the case with Cllr McCoid. It seems this is a case of genuine difficulty with the direction of her own government. In many ways she reflects the discomfort many in the Labour party feel about the Starmer government. Jane McCoid has taken the decision to leave Labour. Is this just a flash in the pan or are others likely to follow?
