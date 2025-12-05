It was a sad day today for Gateshead Liberal Democrats. Our former chair and treasurer, Andy Coleman, passed away suddenly in November, aged only 48. His funeral was today. Andy had been a key activist over the past few years. He did not want to be a councillor but the focus of his activities was within the party itself. Rather than be a candidate, he did the job of election agent. He was an organiser, a person who took on important roles thereby freeing up the councillors to campaign.
I remember at my wedding over two years ago, he took on the task of organising various events including ensuring the prosecco was poured and everyone had a glass.
Andy is pictured above, 4th from the left in the photo above taken at North East Lib Dem regional conference last year. At 6ft 2 inches he stood out in a crowd.
