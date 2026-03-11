Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Well done Tanfield Railway

 

There are many heritage railways in the UK. On my doorstep we have Tanfield Railway and I'm delighted to report that they have won a major heritage railway award. Tanfield Railway was named ‘Railway of the Year’ at the Heritage Railway Association Annual Awards, held in Llandudno on March 7.

As a local historian I am delighted with the success of Tanfield Railway. I visit Tanfield regularly and it is great to see just what they have achieved. This is not just about winning awards however. Tourism is a growing part of our local economy. Tanfield Railway helps draw in visitors. They spend money in local hotels, restaurants and shops. This is about jobs and prosperity.

Visit Tanfield Railway website on this link.

