Well done Tanfield Railway

Tanfield Railway was named ‘Railway of the Year’ at the Heritage Railway Association Annual Awards, held in Llandudno on March 7.
As a local historian I am delighted with the success of Tanfield Railway. I visit Tanfield regularly and it is great to see just what they have achieved. This is not just about winning awards however. Tourism is a growing part of our local economy. Tanfield Railway helps draw in visitors. They spend money in local hotels, restaurants and shops. This is about jobs and prosperity.
