Seeing purple

I snapped this lovely crocus bed when I was in Whickham recently, delivering Focus newsletters. Well done everyone involved with planting and maintaining the bed. It looks amazing. Indeed, it looks so good that I want to copy it and set up a bed on the grassed area on Sunniside Front Street. I've had talks about this with Planting Up Sunniside and council officers. Last night I attended the monthly meeting of Planting Up Sunniside and we discussed further the idea of putting in a crocus bed. Watch this space for progress.
