Wallpaper ballot

This photo has been doing the rounds on Facebook. It is the ballot paper for the Clacton by-election. At this point in the contest the supply of jokes about this absurd contest have been exhausted. 34 candidates are competing for the crown, making for a ballot paper that is more like wallpaper.
The jokes may be exhausted but it is still possible to engage in fantasy outcomes. The idea that Farage could be beaten by a bin is delicious. Alas, however, I can't see it happening. Expect a Farage win unless Binface manages to whip up enough people to push him over the line. Dream on!
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