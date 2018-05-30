Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Gateshead annual council
The annual meeting of Gateshead Council on 18th May was a slightly strange affair as the retiring mayor, Pauline Dillion, was absent due to health problems, as was Martin Gannon, leader of the council. The meeting went ahead anyway. One of the points that irritates me about Gateshead Council is that the mayor is always Labour, but as Leader of the Opposition, I am asked to second the vote of thanks to the outgoing mayor. While I have no problem with seconding a vote of thanks when the mayor has done a good job, I do not like the fact this has become institutionalised into supporting a party political appointment when the appointment itself is denied to us. Labour like unity, as long as it is a united front supporting them. This is going to have to change.
In the meantime, here is the video of the annual meeting, so that everything is on record.
