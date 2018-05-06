Sunday, May 06, 2018
Video diary - four counts and a funeral
My video diary from Friday - off to the count in the morning. Two wards were of particular interest to me - Ryton and Dunston Hill and Whickham East. On the way to the count I was concerned about Ryton but was confident we would gain Dunston Hill. Pelaw and Heworth was always going to be an outside chance but I was pleased that we were only 102 votes behind. Low Fell was a top target for Labour who threw everything including the proverbial kitchen sink (indeed a whole warehouse full of them) at the ward and there barely dented our majority.
Ryton went to a recount but I was not able to stay for it. I had the funeral of my late friend Peter Angus to attend in Blyth. I got the Ryton result later in the day. Labour had scraped in by 28 votes.
