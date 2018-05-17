About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Planning the Sunniside community fair
The plans for a community fair in Sunniside to raise funds for the village's Christmas tree are moving forward. We had a meeting on Monday evening at the Whinnies Community Garden where the fair will be held on Saturday 14th July. This will be the first community fair in Sunniside but hopefully it will be an annual event. There will be more information to follow as the details are sorted out.
