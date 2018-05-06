Sunday, May 06, 2018
Well done Marilynn
I was not up for election this year but my ward colleague in Whickham South and Sunniside, Marilynn Ord, had a superb result. Marilynn scored 1970 votes, the highest for any candidate in Gateshead. She had a majority of 1314, which in itself was bigger than 12 of the 19 winning Labour candidates' actual votes. With two-thirds of the votes cast in the ward, Marilynn has a result of which she can be proud. I'm up for election next year. Assuming I am both willing to stand again and party members are willing to adopt me as candidate, I hope I can achieve a result as good as that of Marilynn.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment