Taking the goats to school

Huge thanks to Cllr Jonathan Wallace for Blaydon & volunteers for bringing lovely Coal, Perky and Whinney along for our final activity for MHAW18. We all felt the calming properties of petting animals as part of #WhickhamSixth 's #MentalHealthAwareness Raising#SixthFormFriday pic.twitter.com/DJHehArLFl— Whickham School (@WhickhamSchool) May 18, 2018
Last Friday I was invited to take some of my goats to Whickham School as part of a project by sixth formers into addressing mental health issues. The aim was to see if petting animals would help improve people's mental health. I took Coal, Perky and Whinnie Too. Hundreds of children and lots of staff came along to visit them. The experiment was a success.
Above is the school's Twitter report on the visit.
