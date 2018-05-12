Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Video diary - Wednesday 9th May 2018: Trump, hair and leadership
My video diary from Wednesday: my thoughts on Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal; the delayed haircut and being re-elected Leader of the Opposition on Gateshead Council.
