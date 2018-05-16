Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Video diary - Sunday 13th May: visiting the Hop Garden
The Hop Garden is a community allotment in High Spen. An annual seed and plant swap event is held there and the most recent one was on Sunday. I attended but took quail and duck eggs with me to swap.
