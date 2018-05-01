Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Labour's letter cock-up in target seat
Labour's struggling campaign in Dunston Hill and Whickham East ward of Gateshead has had its eyebrow-raising moments. Firstly, Labour's candidate and defending councillor Allison Thompson issued a leaflet in the Whickham part of the ward which was all about what she was doing in Dunston. Whickham barely got a mention. Then, a Labour leaflet announced that a planning application for nearly 600 executive houses in the ward will be submitted this summer. The application was actually submitted last year and again, earlier this year, raising questions about whether or not Labour know what is happening in a ward they are defending.
Today, Labour's cock-up comes in the form of a letter that is being delivered to people who vote at polling stations, rather than by post. The problem is that what has been delivered is the same letter that went to postal voters two weeks ago. Indeed, the letter begins by advising people that their postal vote will arrive shortly!
This will no doubt cause some confusion but one possible outcome is that Labour voters will stay at home on Thursday waiting for non-existent postal votes to arrive. Everyone else hopefully will go to the polling station to vote!
Allison scraped in by 78 votes back in 2014. Hopefully the result this time will be a bit more clear cut, and not in Allison's favour! I never however count my chickens before they have hatched.
In the meantime, a quick request to Allison (who is a reader of this blog). Time is running out for more Labour cock-ups in your ward. Could you get any remaining ones done asap as I am busy and need a bit of time to write about them on my blog!
